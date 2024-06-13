CPI(M) blames Kerala government’s mistaken priorities and party’s wobbly ideological moorings for Lok Sabha poll defeat

As the scale of its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls started to sink in, the CPI(M) appeared to blame the State government’s “mistaken priorities” and the party’s purportedly shaky doctrinal footing for the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) bleak showing at the hustings.

At a public rally in Malappuram on Thursday, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said that undesirable and self-defeating bourgeoise capitalist traits had crept into the party during the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Mr. Govindan underscored that the government needed to prioritise correctly to dodge defeat in future. He said the delay in paying social welfare and service pensions, dearness allowance, and cashew and coir worker benefits had alienated ordinary people. “We suffered a defeat. There are no second thoughts about that,” he said.

Mr. Govindan’s arguably candid words seemed a striking portent of the harsh stocktaking and introspection the CPI(M) will likely undertake when its State and central committees meet on June 16 and 28, respectively.

An LDF insider said the review meetings’ focus was reportedly on course correction. He said any change in the government’s basic makeup or scapegoating was doubtful.

He noted that the CPI(M) did not perceive the defeat as a long-term reversal. It had emerged victorious from a similar situation in the 2019 LS elections.

The striking gains made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also worried the CPI(M). The BJP emerged as the number one party in 11 Assembly segments, some of which the LDF reckoned as its fiefdoms. It suddenly seemed that there was no such a thing as a safe seat for the LDF.

SNDP Union general secretary Vellappally Natesan attributed the LDF’s “catastrophic defeat” to the shift in backward class and Dalit votes from the ruling front to the BJP.

In a newspaper article, he said the LDF’s “brazen attempts” to court pro-UDF minority votes alienated the majority community and yielded no tangible dividend for the ruling front at the polling booth.

He said the LDF’s allocation of Rajya Sabha seats reflected its pivot to minorities at the cost of its backward class/Dalit support base. Nevertheless, Mr. Natesan said it was too early to write off the LDF. “The LDF could stage a comeback if it swivels back to its core base”, he added.