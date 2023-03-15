CPI(M), BJP workers booked for Pazhambalakode clash in Palakkad

March 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The police on Wednesday booked several CPI(M) and BJP workers following a clash between the two groups at Pazhambalakode, near Alathur, on Tuesday night. Seven CPI(M) local leaders were arrested for an alleged attack on BJP worker Vishnu’s house.

CPI(M) Tarur local committee secretary M. Midhun, 29; Athipatta local committee secretary Velayudhan, 67; former area committee member V. Gopalakrishnan, 69; Tarur panchayat councillor Santhosh Kumar, 41; party worker Mahesh Mallanparamba, 28; area committee member Mohammed Haneefa, 35; Erimayur panchayat councilor K. Anshif, 29, were remanded in judicial custody.

The police said tensions started brewing in the region after a group of BJP workers threatened DYFI zone secretary Vishnu’s wife at his house. Provoked by the BJP men’s behaviour, CPI(M) activists took out a demonstration and attacked BJP workers Vishnu and Dinesh at their house. Both were injured. BJP man Vishnu’s mother Parvathy, 50, was also attacked.

The CPI(M) men allegedly attacked the police when they arrested Vishnu’s assailants. The police said the CPI(M) men turned violent, pelted stones at the police station, and forcibly released the accused. Two police officers, including a sub-inspector, were injured in the attack.

The police said Mr. Haneefa and Mr. Anshif were arrested for forcibly releasing the accused. Two dozen CPI(M) men were booked for attacking the BJP workers. Cases were registered against 100-odd CPI(M) workers for attacking the police station. A case was registered against BJP worker Vishnu for threatening the DYFI zone secretary’s wife. The police have strengthened vigil in the area.

BJP State president K. Surendran alleged that CPI(M) “cell rule” was prevalent in the State. He said the attack on the police station and forcible release of the accused by the CPI(M) local leaders were proof of the CPI(M) cell rule in the State.

He said the incident was an insult to Kerala. “This is the latest example of the collapse of law and order in Kerala,” he added.