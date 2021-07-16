CPI(M)-BJP nexus: Cong.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had used his appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to achieve detente with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Satheesan said the police had inexplicably shied away from naming BJP leaders, including State president K. Surendran, as accused in the Kodakara hawala heist case.

Mr. Vijayan had ordered the police off the heels of the BJP leadership. It was a quid pro quo for the Centre scuttling the investigation in the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case to help Mr. Vijayan.

The Centre had conveniently transferred Customs Commissioner (Preventive) Sumit Kumar to a relatively less important post in North India. Mr. Kumar was instrumental in detecting the gold case.