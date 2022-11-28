CPI(M), BJP keep tabs on Tharoor’s agenda

November 28, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

For the time-being, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to consider Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s four-day Malabar tour only as an internal power struggle within the party that yielded loads of media buzz.

However, both rival parties are anticipating that the issues surounding Mr. Tharoor will develop into a full-blown conflict, further exposing the fault lines within the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The leaderships of the CPI (M) and the BJP believe that Mr. Tharoor’s brand of politics would electorally benefit them in the State in future. “His tour not only captured the public imagination but also brought tangible evidence in stoking groupism within the party,” they feel.

They acknowledge that Mr. Tharoor’s ideas of development resonates with the middle-class and young generation. A Congress leader having so much appeal among neutral voters is something that has not been witnessed in recent times, they say.

Waves of factionalism

Mr. Tharoor’s tour, CPI (M) leaders say, has created peripheral waves of factionalism within the Congress party but eventually his game plan would percolate deep into its grass-roots. The political ambitions of several Congress leaders are already at stake. “Unlike the 2019 polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would never repeat its enviable feat winning 19/20 Parliamentary seats from Kerala,” a party functionary said.

Half a dozen Congress MPs have signalled in public and private that they are not contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Incidentally, many of them had wanted to contest the Assembly polls last year after the BJP registered a historic mandate in the Lok Sabha polls.

NSS factor

As for the BJP, its leadership wants to see Mr. Tharoor’s plank to work as a creative disruptive force in Kerala politics. There is more to the Nair Service Society (NSS)‘s gesture than meets the eye when its leadership invited Mr. Tharoor as the chief guest of Mannam Jayanthi celebrations in January, party sources said.

The sources said that Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and K.C. Venugopal, perceived as having cordial relationship with NSS leadership, had failed to respond aptly to Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s rebuff against the NSS. The invitation to Mr. Tharoor emerged against the backdrop of the Congress party struggles to woo back its eroded Hindu vote base, especially the Nair community after two consecutive defeats in the Assembly polls, the sources said.

A senior Congress leader said that the “Tharoor factor has left Congress leaders in Kerala insecure with many even identifying the former diplomat with the legacy of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.” However, how long Mr. Tharoor can sustain with his agenda is anyone’s guess and if he recants his position, he would lose his charm, the leader said.