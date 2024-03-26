CPI(M)-BJP deal is active in all constituencies: K. Muraleedharan

March 26, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The unholy nexus between the BJP and the CPI(M) is very active in all Lok Sabha Constituencies in the State, United Democratic Front candidate for the Thrissur constituency K. Muraleedharan has said.

Interacting with media persons here on Tuesday, he said there is a doubt about the hidden agenda of cross voting between the Left Democratic Front and the CPI(M) in favour of the BJP.

“There is a strong wave in favour of the UDF in the State. Irrespective of any hidden deals, the UDF will sweep the coming Lok Sabha elections in the State. The Left front has declared the Congress as its main enemy in the State as they didn’t have any stand. They are with the Congress in Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Rajasthan,” he said.

The CPI(M) which is contesting from seats which was given by the Congress in those States, is fighting against the Congress here. If the Congress has a soft-Hindutva stand as the Left is alleging, why have they joined in the alliance with the Congress in Rajasthan? People will reject a party, which does not have a national stand, he said.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan always speaks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but he is mum about Narendra Modi. He is scared that if he utters something against Mr. Modi, his family will be behind bars,” Mr. Muraleedharan added.

