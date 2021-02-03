CPI(M), BJP aiming to wipe out Congress: Chennithala

‘Sabotage of gold smuggling case proof of alliance’

Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, on Tuesday said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party had come to an understanding in Kerala and that the “sabotage” of the gold smuggling case was proof of it..

Mr. Chennithala, who met the media during his visit to the district as part of his Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, said the probe by the Enforcement Directorate and National Investigating Agency was halted after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written a letter to the Prime Minister on the issue. Similarly, the Lavalin case, in which the Mr. Vijayan was an accused, had been postponed 20 times at the request of the CBI, he said.

He said the “Pinarayi-Modi political alliance” was aimed at a Kerala without the Congress and the UDF.

CPI(M) secretary A. Vijayaraghavan was sounding more anti-Muslim than BJP president Surendran. The move was to brand the entire Muslim community as fundamentalists and terrorists. This was dangerous politics and also pointed to a CPI(M)-BJP alliance, he said.It was the Chief Minister who had started playing the communal card by saying that the Muslim League decided the KPCC president.

Mr. Chennitala said the LDF government had played a game to strengthen the BJP on the Sabarimala issue.

Mr. Chennithala said that like him, all devotees were concerned over the Sabarimala issue. The government should clarify with whom it would stand in this matter, he said.

Rally in Kozhikode

The Congress–Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) combine has planned to make the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra a show of strength in Kozhikode district. The UDF district leaders said the two-day yatra would culminate in a rally on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday evening. IUML State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the rally.