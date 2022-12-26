CPI(M) bid to weed out internal corruption opens a can of worms

December 26, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] seems to have inadvertently opened a can of worms by encouraging cadres to confidentially flag elitism and corruption in the organisation in close-door party committees.

The “rectification” document, approved recently by the CPI(M) State committee to effect a course correction, appears to threaten the party’s cult-like discipline and organisational secrecy, at least on the face of it. The CPI(M)‘s bid to break the inertia of the status quo and maintain its revolutionary character in organisational matters has reportedly pitted at least two veteran leaders from Kannur against each other.

The CPI(M) is yet to deny the speculation that party veteran P. Jayarajan had at the party’s State committee meeting last week sought an internal investigation against LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan for allegedly extending political cover and patronage to the promoters of a hill-top Ayurveda resort in Kannur.

Firm’s denial

The firm has denied the insinuation. Nevertheless, it did not help Mr. E.P. Jayarajan that at least two of his family members were on the company’s director board. Mr. E.P. Jayarajan has largely remained incommunicado. Nevertheless, Mr. P. Jayarajan forcefully insisted on two occasions, including a public meeting, that the CPI(M) would weed out organisational corruption.

Meanwhile, some sections of the media speculated that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan had signalled a willingness to step down as LDF convener rather than endure “vilification”.

Opposition stance

The attempt to purge the party of “bourgeoisie deviations” has unwittingly breathed new life into Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempts to put the CPI(M) in the dock. The parties alleged that the CPI(M) in Kannur was split between the two leaders, and the cadre organisation was unravelling as it happened after decades of power in West Bengal.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence on the issue. BJP State president K. Surendran said the scandal was just the iceberg’s tip and more skeletons would tumble out of the closet as the “infighting” in the CPI(M) aggravates.

Notably, the “intra-party wrangling” erupted when the CPI(M) appeared to have stolen a march over its detractors by “defusing” the Vizhinjam port and ESZ agitations.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau meeting in New Delhi on December 26 and 27 has assumed import against the backdrop of the developments in Kerala. The CPI(M) seems keen on avoiding Kannur-like situations in other districts. The party State secretariat will likely convene on Friday.