CPI(M) bid to steer clear of UAPA row

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is making an earnest bid to steer clear of the row over the police slamming the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on two party workers by distancing itself from the government stance and adhering to the stated position against wantonly invoking its provisions.

A section of senior leaders, including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, had reiterated that the party had an unflinching stance on imposing UAPA and would not alter it at any cost. The decision to invoke the Act against the two party workers, Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal, on charges of Maoist links and the decision to impose UAPA had put the party in a tight spot.

For, the youths as well as their families with strong CPI(M) moorings had publicly expressed their confidence in the party and the local leadership had risen up to their expectations too. But the government stance, largely based on the information shared by the police had led to a confusion and it reached a flashpoint with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer calling on the families offering legal assistance if the CPI(M) leadership was found to be wanting.

Such tactical moves alerted the CPI(M) leadership to swing into action and declare solidarity with the family and extend organisational support to the youths to mend their ways, if they had gone wayward. This intervention of the Kozhikode CPI(M) leadership is expected to give a reprieve to the youths under NIA custody, a much needed moral support for their families and stave off the United Democratic Front (UDF) bid to reap political mileage by placing the onus on the party for the plight of the youths.

Any decision to religiously implement Central laws such as the UAPA may be misread at a time when the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have taken a vociferous position against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and is spearheading the agitations to protect the rights of minorities.

This may also give a leeway for the UDF, which is still on the backfoot in organising CAA agitations, and in anticipation, the party has veered round to a position to pursue its own course on UAPA unmindful of the government stance on the issue.