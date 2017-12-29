CPI(M) being vilified, says Kodiyeri

Certain quarters were engaged in a sort of vilification campaign against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleging that the party stood for a reservation policy based on economic backwardness, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

Mr. Balakrishnan was inaugurating the delegates’ session at the CPI(M) district meet at Thiruvalla on Friday. Those who raised an accusing finger at the CPI(M) for providing 10% job reservation in the Travancore Devaswom Board for the economically backward among the forward communities had conveniently covered up the fact that it was the CPI(M) that had introduced 40% job reservation in TDB for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe sections, he alleged.

Earlier, almost 95% of the posts in the TDB were filled with candidates belonging to the forward communities and this has prompted the Left Democratic Front government to introduce 40% job reservation for the SC/ST community in the TDB, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the introduction of 10% job reservation for economically backward candidates from forward communities, retaining the 40% reservation for the SC/ST communities, was fulfilment of an LDF election promise in this regard.

Of the 140 persons who were given advice memo for recruitment to the TDB, 78 belonged to the backward communities and 43 were from the Ezhava community, he said.

The CPI(M) State secretary said the SNDP campaign that the CPI(M) was with those who were clamouring for economic quota was totally baseless. Mr. Balakrishnan said only the Left parties had the strength to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party.

T.K.G. Nair, CPI(M) district secretariat member, presided.

M.M. Mani, Electricity Minister; K.K. Shylaja, Health Minister; Vaikom Viswan, LDF convener; Raju Abraham, Veena George, MLAs; E.P.Jayarajan, Anathalavattom Anandan, P.K.Gurudasan, R.Unnikrishna Pillai, Peelipose Thomas, KSFE chairman; A.Padmakumar, Travancore Devaswom Board president; and M.C.Josephine, CPI(M) leaders, also attended the meeting.

A cultural meet was held at the municipal grounds in Thriuvalla in the evening. The four-day meeting will come to a close on Sunday.