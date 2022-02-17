CPI(M) behind murder of RSS worker: BJP

‘Law and order situation has collapsed in the State’

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the CPI(M) was responsible for the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sarat Chandran at Haripad.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Surendran said that a drug mafia, which has connection with the CPI(M), committed the murder. All accused in the murder case are CPI(M) workers, he alleged.

“The law and order situation has collapsed in the State. The Government has been a total failure in controlling violence unleashed by the drug mafia and quotation gangs in the State. The CPI(M) is protecting these gangs. The hands of the police are tied,” he said.

Mr. Surendran said the government should come out with the details of corruption in the Kerala State Electricity Board. Multi-crore corruption deals had been committed in the KSEB. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is keeping silent about it. He is acting like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Former Minister M.M. Mani is the Kerala version of Lalu Yadav in Bihar, he added.