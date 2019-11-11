CPI(M) begins family gatherings in Kannur district

The CPI(M) on Sunday began family gatherings with an aim to connect with the people in the district.

Party district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said this initiative was part of the effort to regain the confidence of the people, strengthen the party base and discuss issues affecting the people, State and the nation. The new programme was launched after the party started door-to door-visits in the district on November 1.

He said family gatherings would be held in all the 3,745 branches of the district. Leaders of the local and area unit, the district secretary and State committee members would attend the meetings.

Mr. Jayarajan said the 10-day home visit programme focused on the problems faced by the people and to make them aware of the programmes and initiatives of the State government and local bodies. But through family meetings, the CPI(M) also aimed to give comprehensive political education, which was part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Communist Party, he said.

Despite the intervention of the British and its all-encompassing efforts to thwart the Communist Party, which was formed in Tashkent, Soviet Union, on October 17, 1920, the party emerged as a power and gave direction during the national independence movement

In Kerala, in 1937, the Communist party, led by the four-member team of P. Krishna Pillai, E.M.S. Namboodirpad, K. Damodaran, and N.C. Shekhar, came into the public sphere and in the mind of people, he said.

The family gatherings would also discuss contemporary political and social issues, including the Supreme Court's Constitutional Bench ruling in the Ayodhya case, Mr. Jayarajan said.

Mr. Jayarajan appealed to all activists and their relatives to make the family meetings a success.