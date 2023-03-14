CPI(M)-backed Munnar bank goes ahead with construction of controversial amusement park

March 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Idukki district administration on Tuesday submitted a report before the Kerala High Court on an alleged illegal construction of an amusement park by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-controlled Munnar Service Cooperative Bank at Munnar.

According to Revenue department sources, the administration submitted the report before the court stating that the bank was going ahead with the construction works of an amusement park by violating department order and stop memo. The department recently issued a stop memo for the construction works of the park located near the Muthirapuzha river.

On Sunday, the CPI(M) held a public meeting for the “protection” of the park. After the meeting, the bank decided to go ahead with the construction. Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani said the party would complete the construction “at any cost.”

Meanwhile, Devikulam tahsildar submitted a letter to Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Alex Baby demanding registration of a case against those carrying out the construction. However, the police had not taken any action.

“The Munnar Circle Inspector (CI) has been directed to take legal opinion on the matter. Further steps will be taken following this,” said Mr. Baby.

Bank president K.V. Sasi said the bank had already approached the High Court regarding the construction. “We are awaiting a court order,” he said.

On February 9, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) A. Jayathilak rejected a proposal for the construction of the park on the land acquired for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The KSEB handed over 4 acres to the bank in 2017. Later, Congress leader Rajaram moved the High Court against this and the court subsequently directed the then District Collector to submit a report. The Collector submitted a letter to the court and requested the government take a decision on the matter. The court then directed the Revenue department to consider the proposal by the bank.