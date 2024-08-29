CPI(M) attempts to turn the tables on the Opposition’s demand for Mukesh’s resignation by recalling sexual abuse cases against two Congress legislators

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) attempted to turn the tables on the Opposition’s increasingly strident demand for the resignation of actor and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator M. Mukesh by mooting the resignation of two Congress legislators facing arguably comparable charges of sexual abuse.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said on Thursday that Mr. Mukesh’s continuation in the Assembly would become untenable if the two accused MLAs on the opposite side of the political aisle set an example by relinquishing their elected position.

Given its dismal showing in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling front also appeared reluctant to risk a byelection in the Kollam Assembly segment represented by Mr. Mukesh.

At least transiently, the CPI(M) seemed to have found a convenient political cover behind the counterargument to take the edge of the Congress-led Opposition’s agitations.

The CPI(M)‘s attempt to recall the high-profile cases against Congress legislators M. Vincent and Eldhos Kunnapillil seemed calibrated to catch the Opposition off guard and make the United Democratic Front leadership’s resolve appear wavering in the face of the ruling front’s sharp riposte.

Moreover, the CPI(M) was acutely disinclined to yield the Congress another political trophy soon after director Ranjith, a self-professed left fellow-traveller, resigned as chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) State executive, which met here on Thursday, reportedly attempted to balance moral and ideological considerations regarding the politically touchy question of whether Mr. Mukesh should relinquish office and the pressures of realpolitik.

When accosted by journalists, CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said: “Do not be in a hurry”.

For the moment, the Congress could ill-afford to look irresolute as its campaign for Mr. Mukesh’s exit and concrete legal action on the findings of the 2019 K. Hema Committee report, which documented sexual exploitation and abuse in the Malayalam film industry, gained momentum on the streets.

On Thursday, the Congress held a Statewide protest at the district headquarters and marched to Mr. Mukesh’s residences in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The Congress was also wary of conceding political space to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agitating for the same causes.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Sateeshan dispelled reports that the UDF had gone slack on its demand for Mr. Mukesh’s ouster. He said there was no equivalency between the charges against Mr. Mukesh, which seemed recurrent in nature, and the individual cases registered against the Congress MLAs.