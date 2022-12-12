CPI(M) at pains to insist LDF did not seek a political alliance with IUML

December 12, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

LDF partners express disapproval of the party’s ‘untimely position’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) seemed at pains to point out that its portrayal of the Indian Union Muslim (IUML) as “a secular democratic party working for the welfare of minorities” was not tantamount to an open invitation for the League to desert the United Democratic Front (UDF) and ally with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The CPI(M) sustained a rebuff from the IUML and faced thinly veiled criticism from allies. The IUML State secretary K. M. Shaji said the League did not require CPI(M) ‘s character statement to buttress its political legitimacy.

The CPI(M)‘s “opening move” made the IUML and the Congress leadership aware of their shared past. The UDF survived a severe stress test in the wake of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. The CPI(M) had goaded the IUML to break the alliance and chastised it for supporting the Congress, which “oversaw the mosque’s destruction”.

However, the UDF alliance pulled through the grave political crisis. IUML and Congress leaders pointed out that no such exigency existed now. They viewed the CPI(M) ‘s “tactical gambit” as a long shot to sow disarray in Opposition ranks and divert public attention from the government’s “shortcomings”.

The CPI(M) ‘s attempt to court the IUML, albeit for an ostensible “broad agreement” between secular parties to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the regional level, ruffled a few feathers in the LDF.

For one, the Communist Party of India and the Kerala Congress (M) were reportedly apprehensive that the inclusion of the IUML in the LDF would diminish their political prominence in the ruling alliance.

The Indian National League, which broke away from the IUML in 1994 and allied with the Left later, was reportedly cold to CPI(M)‘s “deference” to the League.

Moreover, the KC(M) reportedly felt an overt collaboration with the IUML might impede its standing with the powerful Christian community in central Travancore. It was mindful that the BJP had sought to wring political advantage from the Church’s fears about “love Jihad” and “narcotic jihad” scares.

Some LDF allies reportedly felt the CPI(M) statement was untimely, galvanised the Opposition into closing its ranks, and helped the Congress conceal its “embarrassing capitulation” to the IUML’s staunch support for the LDF-sponsored Bill seeking to remove the Governor as Chancellor of State universities.