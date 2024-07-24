ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) announces protests against State’s neglect in Budget

Published - July 24, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has announced a two-day protest against the alleged neglect of the State in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, terming it a serious matter. In a statement, the CPI(M) alleged that the Centre has ignored even the important projects demanded by Kerala and said it is holding protests at local centres from Wednesday. “The budget’s neglect of Kerala is a serious issue that needs to be addressed,” the CPI(M) said. While some States have received generous allocations, Kerala has been completely ignored, it alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US