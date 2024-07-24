GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) announces protests against State’s neglect in Budget

Published - July 24, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has announced a two-day protest against the alleged neglect of the State in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, terming it a serious matter. In a statement, the CPI(M) alleged that the Centre has ignored even the important projects demanded by Kerala and said it is holding protests at local centres from Wednesday. “The budget’s neglect of Kerala is a serious issue that needs to be addressed,” the CPI(M) said. While some States have received generous allocations, Kerala has been completely ignored, it alleged.

