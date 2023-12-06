CPI(M), and its youth outfits, promoting inter-religious marriages by ‘kidnapping Muslim women’, says Samastha leader

December 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

A leader of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the influential Sunni scholars’ forum in the State, has claimed that the ruling CPI(M) and its youth organisations are “promoting inter-religious marriages and mixed culture” in the name of secularism.

Nasar Faizy Koodathayi, State secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, the youth wing of the Samastha, said this at an event at Koyilandy, near here, on Wednesday.

He also cautioned the ‘mahal committees’, the Muslim social organisations centred around mosques, to be vigilant against the “trend” of political parties promoting marriages of Muslim women with non-Muslims.

Mr. Nasar Faizy claimed that such marriages were part of a vicious political plan of the CPI(M). He said that the committees should stand united against such marriages being carried out after the alleged “kidnapping” of Muslim women. (Later, he clarified that by kidnapping, he did not mean physically taking away anyone, but inducing people through “artificial love”.)

Mr. Nasar Faizy alleged that some people were propagating that secularism and the culture of the country would prevail only if a Hindu married a Muslim. “With the support of party leaders and the media, they are kidnapping Muslim women and marrying them off to non-Muslims. So, the mahal committees should stand united to strongly oppose the negation of religion by the CPI(M), the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Students Federation of India,” Mr. Nasar Faizy said.

He alleged that “vicious political plans” promoting inter-caste marriages and mixed culture could be seen on social media.