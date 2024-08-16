CPI(M) and Congress attack each other on the Kafir remark controversy

On Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Congress accused each other of using communally coded and deeply schismatic social media messaging to split votes along religious lines during the final phase of the campaign for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

Though the dust had long settled on the hustings, the controversy surrounding the use of the divisive “Kafir” theme, an insulting term for a non-Muslim, for political messaging on social media handles during the waning days of the Vadakara campaign continued to resonate strongly in Kerala society.

Initially, the CPI(M) had accused the Congress of using the divisive trope to alienate Muslim voters, a numerically consequential electoral bloc in Vadakara, from the LDF candidate K.K. Shailaja.

The Congress countered that the communally alienating online messaging was a last-minute CPI(M) gambit to demonise Ms. Shailaja’s opponent, Shafi Parambil, to consolidate conservative Hindu votes behind the CPI(M). (Mr Parambil won Vadakara by a handsome majority of over one lakh votes.)

Police report

Matters came to a head last week when the police deposed in the High Court that the “communal dog whistle” attack first appeared on Left social media handles purportedly supporting Ms. Shailaja. It suddenly seemed that the CPI(M) had got the wrong end of the stick.

The Opposition, which had scurried for cover after RMP leader K.S. Hariharan came under attack in May for allegedly making a misogynist remark against Ms Shailaja, leaned on the police report to counterattack the CPI(M).

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan told reporters in Aluva that the CPI(M) had put the Bharatiya Janata Party to shame by using communally divisive and incendiary rhetoric to split the Vadakara electorate along communal lines. He demanded the police invoke Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions against the “CPI(M) handles” for creating enmity between communities.

Mr. Satheesan said the police had initially attempted to scapegoat an IUML leader for the crime. However, the move backfired after the court intervened.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan attempted to distance the party from the social media handles currently under the scanner. He said such online groups did not bear the CPI(M) imprimatur.