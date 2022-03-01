CPI(M) alleges RSS, SDPI bid to create communal riots in State

Organisational report calls for steps to widen mass base of party

Kerala should remain alert against the attempts of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and the Jamaat-e-Islami to create communal riots and polarisation in the State, cautions the organisational report presented at the State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the RSS had recently trained 3,000 men and deployed them at various parts of the State. The SDPI was also following the footsteps of the RSS in this aspect. He also linked the trained RSS men to the recent killings of CPI(M) workers in the State.

A few parties from the United Democratic Front, such as the LJD and the Kerala Congress (M), had severed their ties with the front and joined the Left Democratic Front (LDF). These parties were accepted to the LDF fold as part of the decision of the previous State conference to widen the mass base of the front. However, there were no plans to expand the LDF, Mr. Balakrishnan said while briefing mediapersons on the report.

The report called upon the party cadre and the organisation to formulate steps to make maximum gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress had failed to evolve as a viable alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left parties were the only hope for throwing the BJP out of power. Kerala had a significant role in the fight against the BJP and the party and the LDF needed to win maximum seats in the election from the State.

The report suggested that the party should make good use of the trend of people from other political parties coming forward to join the CPI(M). Such trends shall also be made use of for widening the mass base of the organisation and convert the CPI(M) into the party of the majority of the population of the State.

The report, while evaluating that the LDF government was on the right track and making earnest attempts to fulfil the promises made in its election manifesto, also noted that the party had fully succeeded in quelling the sectarian and divisive tendencies in the organisation.