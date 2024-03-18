CPI(M) acts as BJP’s B team in Kerala, says Ramesh Chennithala

March 18, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Kerala of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its endeavour to weaken the ‘INDIA’ block.

Addressing the media in Kottayam, Mr. Chennithala alleged that CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary D. Raja had abstained from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Mumbai at the instance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Left leaders from Kerala.

“The CPI(M) in the State is functioning as the B team of the BJP, as is evident from a statement by Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan, who has vouched for at least four BJP candidates. The BJP, in turn, has helped Mr. Vijayan scuttle several ongoing investigations against him,” he said.

Pact during Assembly polls

According to him, the CPI(M) had been in agreement with the BJP in at least 69 seats during the previous Assembly elections in Kerala. “It was during this election that the vote share of the BJP came down to 10% from the 14% that was recorded in the previous parliamentary election. It was this difference in vote share that helped the CPI(M) retain power in the State for a second successive term,” he said.

“No matter how hard it may try, the BJP is not going to open its account in Kerala in the upcoming election,” added Mr. Chennithala.

Cases against CAA protesters

Mr. Chennithala also accused the LDF government of lacking sincerity in its fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA]. “Had it been so sincere in its approach, the State government would have withdrawn the cases registered against the anti-CAA protesters. For four years, those who were part of these protests have been visiting the courts from time to time,” Mr. Chennithala said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chennithala inaugurated the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) central election committee office in Kottayam. UDF candidate K. Francis George and senior UDF leaders were present.