CPI(M) acts against Sasi, Chamunny, Chandran for alleged divisive activities

June 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The CPI(M) has acted strongly against three district leaders, including KTDC chairman P.K. Sasi, for their alleged divisive activities. A meeting of the party district secretariat held in the presence of CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan here on Tuesday chose to act tough against former MLA P.K. Sasi, district panchayat vice-president C.K. Chamunny, and district secretariat member V.K. Chandran.

Mr. Sasi and Mr. Chandran were demoted from the district secretariat to the district committee and Mr. Chamunny was demoted from the district committee to Vadakkanchery area committee.

The party acted against the trio on the basis of an inquiry report about their divisive roles by Anavoor Nagappan and K.K. Jayachandran. The trio was alleged to have led divisive actions during the last district committee meeting. They had reportedly led divisive activities at Cherpulassery, Vadakkanchery and Kollengode.

During Cherpulassery area conference, Mr. Sasi’s supporters had worked against the official party panel. There were also allegations of financial misappropriation against Mr. Sasi.

The party will wait until Mr. Sasi gives an explanation for the allegations levelled against him. Most leaders who attended the district secretariat meeting held here on Tuesday were of the opinion that the party would suffer a backlash if no action was taken against those involved in divisive activities, particularly Mr. Sasi.

However, Mr. Sasi said that he was not aware of any party action against him. He had faced party action in 2018 following a complaint of misbehaviour with a woman leader of the DYFI. He was suspended for six months. He was re-inducted into the district committee in 2019.