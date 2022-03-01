CPI(M) activist’s murder: four arrested

They are BJP-RSS workers from Punnol

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) activist Haridas at Punnol.

Haridas was hacked to death while he was returning from work around 2 a.m.

According to the police, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists S. Abhimanyu, 22, of Templegate, C.K. Ashwanth, 23, Deepak Sadanandan, 29, and C.K. Arjun, 23, all residents of Punnol, were arrested.

BJP Thalassery constituency president and municipal councillor K. Lijesh, Amal Manoharan, K.V. Vimin, and Sunesh Nivasil (26) arrested earlier.