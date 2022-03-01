CPI(M) activist’s murder: four arrested
They are BJP-RSS workers from Punnol
Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) activist Haridas at Punnol.
Haridas was hacked to death while he was returning from work around 2 a.m.
According to the police, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists S. Abhimanyu, 22, of Templegate, C.K. Ashwanth, 23, Deepak Sadanandan, 29, and C.K. Arjun, 23, all residents of Punnol, were arrested.
BJP Thalassery constituency president and municipal councillor K. Lijesh, Amal Manoharan, K.V. Vimin, and Sunesh Nivasil (26) arrested earlier.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.