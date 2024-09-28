CPI(M) activist Pushpan, paralysed in the 1994 Koothuparamba firing, dead

Pushpan, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] member who had been bedridden for nearly three decades after sustaining severe injuries during the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing, passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. He was 54. Mr. Pushpan had been receiving treatment for multiple health issues over the past two months.

Mr. Pushpan’s injuries stemmed from the police firing that occurred during a protest on November 25, 1994, against M.V. Raghavan, the then Cooperation Minister, at Koothuparamba. The incident, which claimed the lives of five CPI(M) activists, became a significant chapter in the party’s history. Mr. Pushpan, who was hit on the back of his neck, suffered a spinal injury that left him bedridden for the rest of his life.

A loyal member

Despite his physical limitations, he remained loyal to the party, becoming a symbol of unwavering commitment. Born into a family of agricultural labourers, Mr. Pushpan had only completed formal education up to Class VIII and had moved to Bengaluru for work to support his family. During a vacation back home, he joined the protests against self-financing colleges, which ultimately led to the tragic events in Koothuparamba.

The Koothuparamba protest, which drew over 2,000 activists, resulted in clashes between police and demonstrators, leading to a two-phase firing that killed Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leaders K.K. Rajeevan, K.V. Roshan, and activists Shibulal, Madhu, and Babu. Mr. Pushpan was left paralysed.

Mr. Pushpan’s life became intertwined with the CPI(M)‘s legacy in Kannur. Even as the party shifted its stance on issues such as self-financing colleges and politically embraced figures it had once opposed, Mr. Pushpan remained steadfast, never voicing dissent. His loyalty, despite personal hardship and the party’s changing dynamics, has been celebrated by party members through songs and speeches.

Hartal on Sunday

The CPI(M) district committee expressed deep sorrow over his passing. Party district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said as a mark of respect, the CPI(M) has postponed all district programmes for Saturday and Sunday. Party flags will be lowered, and a hartal will be observed on Sunday in Koothuparamba and Thalassery Assembly constituencies. Essential services such as vehicles will be exempted from the hartal, he said in a statement.

A funeral procession will commence from Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The body will be transported in a vehicle that will pass through Kozhikode, Elathur, Pookadu, Koyilandi, Nandi, Vadakara, Nadapuram Road, Mahe, Mahe Palam, and Punnol before reaching Thalassery Town Hall at 10 a.m.

The mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay homage at Thalassery Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., followed by a procession to Chokli Ramavilasam Higher Secondary School, where the body will be kept from 12 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The funeral will be held on the premises of his house at Chokli at 5 p.m.