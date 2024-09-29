CPI(M) activist Pushpan cremated in Thalassery

Thalassery town came to a standstill on Sunday as traders lowered their shutters, vehicles stayed off the roads, and thousands gathered to pay their final respects to Pushpan, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] member who was left bedridden for nearly three decades after being severely injured in the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing.

Pushpan, who had been receiving treatment for multiple health issues over the past two months, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. His body was taken in a process from Kozhikode at 8 a.m. and brought to Thalassery around 11 a.m., with party activists paying tributes enroute at places such as Elathur, Pookadu, Koyilandi, Nandi, Vadakara, Nadapuram Road, Mahe, Mahe palam, and Punnol. Speaker A.N. Shamseer, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, and Minister for Registration Kadannappally Ramachandran were among those who paid their last respects.

Mr. Jayarajan said that Pushpan’s passing was a loss that transcended politics. “The Koothuparamba firing was unparalleled in Kerala, akin to a mini Jallianwala Bagh. Pushpan, despite being bedridden, continued to inspire the party,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

Pushpan’s body was cremated on the premises of his house at Menapram, Chokli, at 5 p.m.

Pushpan sustained life-altering injuries during the November 25, 1994, Koothuparamba police firing, which erupted during a protest against the then Cooperation Minister M.V. Raghavan. The firing resulted in the deaths of five CPI(M) activists. Though paralysed, Pushpan had always remained loyal to the party.