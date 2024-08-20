GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) accuses UDF, RMP of making abusive remarks about its leaders

Published - August 20, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) of making abusive remarks about its leaders.

In a release on Tuesday, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said that the remarks were made during a protest march taken out by the UDF and the RMP to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) at Vadakara on Monday. The march was organised to seek action against those who created and circulated a WhatsApp screenshot with communal overtones on the eve of the Lok Sabha election in the Vadakara constituency.

Political slugfest intensifying in Vadakara over WhatsApp screenshot

Mr. Mohanan alleged that the UDF-RMP leadership was now trying to cover up their “communal propaganda methods” adopted during the election campaign. During the protest march, leaders of these parties had accused the CPI(M) of having a nexus with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mr. Mohanan, however, claimed that it was the RMP which had been maintaining a secret tie-up with that party, and that the victory of its candidate, K.K. Rema, in the 2021 Assembly polls was a result of that.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that disparaging remarks were made against M.V. Govindan, party State secretary, during the protest march.

