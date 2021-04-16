CPI(M) accuses NSS of jettisoning political neutrality

CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan takes a swipe at NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair for ‘anti-Left’ positioning on Assembly election day

The CPI(M) on Friday accused Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair of abandoning the organisation's long-established line of political neutrality to embrace a brazenly anti-Left position on the crucial Assembly election day on April 6.

In an op-ed page article in the party organ Deshabhimani, CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said Mr. Nair had played second fiddle to the communally divisive powers that sought votes in the name of religion. The election results on May 2 would reveal that the Nair community had rejected the NSS leader's political pitch and aligned overwhelmingly with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Mr. Vijayaraghavan wrote.

Class struggle

He said the CPI(M) had never adopted a confrontational approach to caste organisations. The party viewed events through the lens of class struggle and not caste or religion. Mr. Nair should introspect on how the neo-liberal economic policies of the extreme-right BJP at the Centre would adversely impact the working class in his community. He should remember that NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan had fought caste oppression and medieval social practices, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said.

Working class members of the Nair community were with the Left. They would correct Mr. Nair's anti-left political line. The LDF had implemented 10% reservation for economically hard-pressed forward caste communities. It had viewed NSS demands sympathetically. The CPI(M) was not against any caste organisation. Social organisations had their unique role in society. However, they should not overstep their constitutional bounds, he said.