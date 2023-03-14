HamberMenu
CPI(M) accuses Congress of using Brahmapuram to cover up its internal bickering

The Congress is grappling with rebellion against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, he says

March 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan on Tuesday accused the Congress party of blowing the Brahmapuram issue out of proportion as a means to “cover up” the raging internal squabbles within it.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the Statewide Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by him, Mr. Govindan said the Congress was grappling with rebellion against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and pointed to a statement made by K. Muraleedharan, MP, as a case in point. If this issue escalated further and created a split within the Congress, the faction that moved out would join the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), he said.

To another query, Mr. Govindan said both the Congress and the BJP pursued the same economic policies. “The BJP has Hindutva as its leading principle, while for the Congress, it is soft-Hindutva. There are no inherent barriers for the Congress to become the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church headed by Youhanon Mar Meletius of the Thumpamon diocese met the CPI(M) leader and held discussions on a proposed Bill to settle the dispute in the Malankara Church.

