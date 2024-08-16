ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) accuses Congress of prosecuting a vilification campaign against Shailaja during Vadakara LS electioneering

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has accused the Congress of prosecuting a vilification campaign against K.K. Shailaja, its candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the Congress campaign planted misinformation that Ms. Shailaja had disparaged the Muslim community. It distributed fabricated pictures juxtaposing Ms. Shailaja with the accused in a bomb blast case. 

Mr. Govindan said an unholy Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party-Muslim League nexus, which he referred to mockingly as KOLIBI, prosecuted the character assassination campaign against Ms. Shailaja. 

He said the “fundamentalist” Jamata-e-Islami backed the campaign. “The Jamat-e-Islami conducted itself as an alliance partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) during the Vadakara campaign,” Mr. Govindan said. 

He said Congress MP Shafi Parambil’s campaign disseminated morphed obscene pictures to dehumanise Ms. Shailaja and blur the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) election messaging. He said the divisive Kafir message was merely a part of UDF’s “vilification” campaign. 

Mr. Govindan said that CPI(M) leader K.K. Lathika had flagged the Kafir-themed divisive message as a warning to society. “She stressed the importance of preserving, protecting and nurturing Kerala’s secular and progressive social fabric. Congress had brazenly attempted to myopically sacrifice the State’s secular polity at the altar of electoral politics. It cynically disregarded the long-term social fallout of divisive campaigning,” Mr. Govindan said. 

Mr. Govindan alleged that the Congress and IUML were in cahoots with the Sangh Parivar to prosecute a divisive political agenda in the State. The CPI(M) was the sole bulwark against the divisive gambit. 

