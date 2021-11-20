CPI(M) accuses BJP of attacking multiculturalism

‘Latest Sangh Parivar attack is on food, a secular bridge between communities’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) acting State secretary A.Vijayaraghavan slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged bid to destroy the values of multiculturalism in Kerala.

He said the latest Sangh Parivar attack was on food, which had always acted as a secular bridge between communities and distinct regional and cultural groups in Kerala.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan’s accusation came against the backdrop of the BJP raking up the “halal jaggery” controversy in Sabarimala.

Moreover, BJP State president K. Surendran had accused “radical Islamists” of stamping a “halal culture” on Kerala. Mr. Surendran had also said that “extremist organisations such as the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)” used hotels and textile shops as a front for their anti-national operations.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said fascist forces survived on scaremongering. Generating and disseminating fake news, fomenting distrust between groups, and demonising people of different faiths and food habits were the trademark of the Sangh Parivar.

The CPI(M) would observe November 7 as protest day to decry the increasing attacks against minority community members and establishments.

The party had counted at least 300 attacks against Christians and Muslims across the country in the past year. Most of the victims were tribals or Dalits hailing from the lowest echelons of society.

Often, BJP-ruled States ensnared them in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases with no scope for bail. In Madhya Pradesh, Sangh Parivar had targetted street hawkers belonging to a minority community. In some States, they had banned the sale of non-vegetarian fare. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists targetted Muslims in Tripura, New Delhi, and Gurgoan.

The terrorising of minorities tantamount to undermining the secular character of the Constitution. The Union Government condoned the attacks, and the CPI(M) would muster secular forces to protect religious freedom.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the recent developments in the Loktantrik Janata Dal would not rock the Left Democratic Front, and the coalition remained stable and robust. He ruled out the questioning of assigning a cabinet seat to any constituent.

The CPI(M) would muster public opinion in support of SilverLine. He said the semi-high speed rail project posed no threat to the environment, and it would usher in development and pave the way for foreign investment. Moreover, SilverLine would decongest roads and reduce the State’s carbon footprint.