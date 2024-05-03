CPI will support Rahul in Rae Bareli: Binoy Viswam

May 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam said here on Friday that his party would support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli. Mr. Gandhi is contesting to the 18th Lok Sabha from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli. Interestingly in Wayanad, where the polling took place on April 26, Mr. Gandhi is pitted against CPI’s national leader Annie Raja.

Mr. Viswam told news reporters here that the Congress leaders in Kerala had little foresight. “That’s why they made Rahul Gandhi contest from Wayanad,” he said.

Mr. Viswam said that Rahul Gandhi was coerced to contest from Wayanad, and that was a political blunder from the Congress leaders. “Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad completely forgetting that the BJP is the Congress’s chief adversary,” he said.

“The Congress has come forward to correct that mistake. That is why we support Rahul Gandhi against the BJP.”

The CPI leader said that Mr. Gandhi would most likely quit Wayanad seat if he wins both constituencies. “If that is the case, we will have to say that the Congress cheated the voters of Kerala,” he said.