CPI to take out march in Mangaluru today

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will stage nationwide protests against the Centre’s move to crack down on the people’s agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Binoy Viswam, MP, and secretary of CPI’s National Council, has said.

“The volunteers of our party will hold a peaceful march in Mangaluru on Saturday against the police brutality on protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” he said here on Friday before leaving for Mangaluru to participate in the protest.

Mr. Viswam condemned the detention of nearly 15 journalists, including those from Kerala, by the Mangaluru police while they were reporting the post-mortem examination of two persons who had died in police firing at Wenlock Hospital on Thursday. “The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre cannot hide the truth by arresting journalists. The Indian youth has come forward to strongly protest against the fascist policies of the Union government in a democratic manner,” he said.

‘Divisive policies’

Mr. Viswam alleged that the Modi government was implementing the RSS agenda of turning India into a Hindu nation by fostering divisive policies. “The Constitution ensures equality for all and any attempt to dilute its values needs to be opposed. The BJP is trying to destroy the secular credentials enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.