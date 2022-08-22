CPI Thrissur district meet to begin on Wednesday 

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day CPI district conference will begin at Thriprayar in Thrissur on Wednesday. CPI leader Pannian Ravindran will inaugurate the meeting on the day. District secretary K.K. Valsaraj will preside.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the delegate meeting on Thursday. Various issues, including the Karuvannur bank loan scam, are expected to be discussed. Former Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar described the incident as “unfortunate.”