CPI Thrissur district meet to begin on Wednesday
Three-day CPI district conference will begin at Thriprayar in Thrissur on Wednesday. CPI leader Pannian Ravindran will inaugurate the meeting on the day. District secretary K.K. Valsaraj will preside.
CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the delegate meeting on Thursday. Various issues, including the Karuvannur bank loan scam, are expected to be discussed. Former Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar described the incident as “unfortunate.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.