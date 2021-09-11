CPI State unit slams Annie

For demonising Kerala police, it flays D. Raja for backing her

The State and Central leadership of the CPI seemed to be at odds over high-profile party leader Annie Raja’s statement that a patently misogynist ‘RSS gang’ with a dismal track record in handling crimes against women helmed the Kerala police

The CPI State executive and council, which met here for three days, reportedly took strong exception to Ms. Annie's statement.

The BJP and Congress had seized on the remark to berate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who headed the Home portfolio. Moreover, the comment had deeply embarrassed the CPI in the LDF.

Ms. Annie is currently the general secretary of the CPI's women wing, the National Federation of Indian Women.

Pressed about Ms. Annie's take on the State police, Mr. Rajendran said at a press conference: “The party code applied equally to all members. Senior leaders had no leeway to violate the norms. The CPI had mandated that national leaders not hold forth on regional issues without consulting the concerned State leadership.”

An insider claimed the CPI State council and executive members had railed against Ms. Raja’s ‘out of the blue and shallow on facts outburst.’

Many reportedly felt Ms. Raja had cited a one-off incident for damning the police. She had turned a blind eye to the yeoman service rendered by the police during the floods and later the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers had risked their lives to save citizens. Several died in the line of duty.

The CPI State executive reportedly opined that party general secretary D. Raja had lost no time supporting Ms. Raja. He should have cross-checked facts with the State unit. The CPI reportedly tasked a Central secretariat member to convey the State unit's displeasure to Mr. Raja.