CPI State Council ratifies Binoy Viswam’s elevation as party’s State secretary

December 28, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

He says the CPI did not accept the invitation to the consecration of the Ram temple because it was built on the ruins of the Babri Masjid

The Hindu Bureau

Binoy Viswam

The State council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has ratified the party’s decision to elevate Binoy Viswam, MP, as the party’s State secretary.

CPI national general secretary D. Raja proposed Mr. Viswam’s name. The State council unanimously approved the motion.

Later, at a press conference, Mr. Viswam said the Left was not against religion or faith. However, the CPI did not accept the invitation to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya because it was built on the ruins of the Babri Masjid. Moreover, the building of a temple over the demolished mosque lay at the heart of the Sangh Parivar’s divisive agenda. Mr. Viswam hoped the Congress would take the right decision in the matter.

Freedom of press

Mr. Viswam condemned the Union government’s alleged snooping on journalists. He said the CPI would defend the freedom of the press. He accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of overstepping the constitutional bounds of the latter’s office.

