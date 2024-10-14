CPI ‘sold’ Eranad Assembly seat twice to IUML: P.V. Anvar

Levelling serious charges against the Communist Party of India (CPI), P.V. Anvar, MLA on Monday alleged that the CPI “sold” the Eranad Assembly constituency seat twice- in the 2011 and 2021 elections- by accepting money from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Mr. Anvar said that then CPI State secretary Veliyam Bharghavan had accepted ₹25 lakh towards the party fund from the IUML in 2011 and fielded a weak candidate. The CPI again sold the seat in 2021, he alleged.

Mr. Anvar said that he contested the 2011 Assembly polls from Eranad as an independent as requested by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). “The CPI Malappuram district committee had initially suggested my name for the Eranad seat and Left Democratic Front (LDF) approved it. However, Mr. Bharghavan intervened and the party backed out at the last minute from the decision to field me in the constituency. The CPI announced the candidature of another person who was unknown even to the LDF workers in the constituency. I contested the polls as an independent and finished second. The CPI candidate was badly defeated and lost the security deposit,” he said.

Anvar further alleged that CPI leaders, including Revenue Minister K. Rajan, party assistant secretary P.P. Suneer and others collected a huge amount during the 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha polls but did not hand the money over to the election committee.

He asked whether the CPI was ready for an open discussion on the allegations he raised and challenged CPI State secretary Benoy Viswam to initiate legal action against him.

