CPI sees an attempt to lionise CM

CPI(M) hijacked LDF govt anniversary

The State Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) reportedly heard criticism that the public had largely perceived the first anniversary of the second successive Left Democratic Front (LDF) government as a propaganda enterprise to lionise the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran chaired the meeting behind closed doors, and the proceedings were primarily a secret.

Nevertheless, by some accounts, several leaders said they felt the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had commandeered the occasion. The CPI and other alliance partners felt sidelined.

Some members, so the story goes, accused the CPI(M) of bulldozing decisions through the cabinet without prior notice.

A CPI insider said the perception that the CPI(M) had pushed the controversial Kerala Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance ostensibly to dilute the powers of the anti-corruption ombudsman could have prompted the remarks.

The CPI had reportedly felt that the CPI(M) had kept it out of the loop about the matter till the last minute. Mr. Rajendran had suggested a legislative course instead.

Mr. Rajendran reportedly cautioned the party against falling victim to Opposition propaganda that the CPI and CPI(M) were at odds in the LDF.

A section of the media was pushing the perception to aid the Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) axis that seemed hell-bent on derailing the LDF’s development agenda to deny the ruling front a third term and gloss over their organisational weaknesses.

CPI leaders should be wary of inadvertently lending credence to the Opposition propaganda. The council echoed the State executive’s strong disapproval of unleashing the police to deter anti-SilverLine protesters. It reportedly noted that the viral video of a police officer stomping a protester at Kaniyapuram had dented the government’s image.

The State Council also expressed scepticism about the proposal to set 75 years as the age bar for inclusion on the State and National councils. Some pointed out that such a suggestion required the sanction of the party congress and perhaps an amendment to the CPI’s constitution. It also stressed the need to build the party’s base by wooing youngsters and influencers to its fold.