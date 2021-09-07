CPI seeks explanation from Sivaraman

Remarks about Guru Jayanti coverage in Janayugam

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretariat has sought an explanation from party district secretary K.K. Sivaraman over his remarks against party mouthpiece Janayugam for what he termed poor reportage of Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti last month.

Mr. Sivaraman in his Facebook post criticised Janayugam, which is under State secretary Kanam Rajendran, and it had triggered a row within the party.

The CPI leadership decided to seek an explanation from Mr. Sivaraman about the circumstances he had made the remarks.

Mr. Sivaraman said the party mouthpiece underplayed the Guru’s birth anniversary. “When compared to Janayugam, other newspapers ensured detailed coverage in connection with the Guru’s birth anniversary. Janayugam’s approach was not conducive considering the significance of the occasion. It is not desirable for Janayugam to have an editorial board and management which seem to be in dark about Sree Narayana Guru,” said the Facebook post.

Janayugom editor Rajaji Mathew had termed Mr. Sivaraman’s remarks baseless.

Mr. Sivaraman on Tuesday said the Facebook post was a closed chapter. He also said the issue was discussed by the party and he did not withdraw the post.

Party sources said the explanation given by Mr. Sivaraman would be discussed at the State executive on Thursday.