CPI rubbishes police claim on encounter killing of Maoists

The CPI has rubbished the police claim that Maoists Manivasakam, Karthi, Arvind and Rema had been shot dead in encounters with Thunderbolt commandos in the Attappady forests.

A team of CPI leaders who visited the spot of the killing at Manjakkatti, near Agali, on Friday, described the police action as “a cruel homicide meant to force the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on the defensive.”

Braves hurdles

The CPI team visited the spot braving several hurdles, including that of the police. A police team prevented the group saying that they would not be allowed inside the forest without the permission of the forest authorities. But the police budged on being challenged by the CPI team.

CPI State assistant secretary K. Prakash Babu, after examining the spot of the killing, said that it was a one-sided attack by the police. He alleged that the police had violated the mandatory guidelines stipulated by the Supreme Court to be followed in the event of an encounter killing.

Mr. Babu said the LDF government should conduct a magisterial investigation into the encounter killings.

He said the conviction and execution by the police could not be allowed at a time when the LDF government was putting up a good show in the State. The government should take measures to prevent the police executing punishments on their own. Annihilating those who raised issues against the government was not the LDF way of governance. “What we should seek is political solution to the issue, and not finishing them off,” he said. Mr. Babu demanded that exemplary action be initiated against those who planned and executed the killings.

Party State executive member P. Prasad said the visit vindicated the charges levelled by CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran that the Maoists had been killed without any provocation. The CPI team met tribal leaders at Manjikkatti before proceeding to the spot of killing.

E.K. Vijayan and Mohammed Muhsin, MLAs; district secretary K.P. Suresh Raj; district executive member Pottassery Manikandan; former president of Attappady block panchayat Eswari Resan; Pudur grama panchayat president Jyoti Anil Kumar; block panchayat members Kaliyamma and Veluchami; were in the team.