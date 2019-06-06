CPI reviews LS poll performance

The CPI State executive that met here on Thursday is understood to have evaluated that the disenchantment among the forward communities over the State government stance on the Sabarimala issue and minority consolidation against the Centre worked to the disadvantage of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Lok Sabha election.

The executive which reviewed the drubbing the LDF received at the hustings in the State and the setback party candidates suffered in four segments — Mavelikara, Thrissur, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram — is understood to have found that the Sabarimala issue turned out to be one against the government, especially among the faithful, who had been voting for the front. This also led to an erosion in majority votes and that worked to the detriment of the front in the election, sources said.

A fear about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government being swept back to power gripped the minority communities. In order to thwart the return of the Modi government, they voted in favour of the Congress. The entry of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad also proved to be a catalyst.

The executive also reviewed the performance of the party candidates in all the four segments separately on the basis of reports the leadership secured from the grassroots. The State council meeting scheduled on June 12 and 13 would have more discussions on the electoral performance of the party and the front.

Meanwhile, the LDF State committee is meeting on June 11. Being the first meeting of the front since the election, it would also witness thorough discussions on the electoral setback.