CPI questions ECI’s decision to revoke its ‘national party status’

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran questioned the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to revoke the party’s national status.
Speaking to reporters after a State executive meeting here, Mr. Rajendran said it was wrong to use Assembly and Parliamentary representation as criteria for deciding a political party’s national relevance. Instead, the ECI should use the party’s pan-India presence, offices, and branches as the yardstick for judging its national import.
The ECI’s decision would not affect the party’s working.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT