ADVERTISEMENT

CPI questions ECI’s decision to revoke its ‘national party status’

April 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran questioned the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to revoke the party’s national status. 

Speaking to reporters after a State executive meeting here, Mr. Rajendran said it was wrong to use Assembly and Parliamentary representation as criteria for deciding a political party’s national relevance. Instead, the ECI should use the party’s pan-India presence, offices, and branches as the yardstick for judging its national import. 

The ECI’s decision would not affect the party’s working. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US