CPI questions ECI’s decision to revoke its ‘national party status’

April 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran questioned the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to revoke the party’s national status.

Speaking to reporters after a State executive meeting here, Mr. Rajendran said it was wrong to use Assembly and Parliamentary representation as criteria for deciding a political party’s national relevance. Instead, the ECI should use the party’s pan-India presence, offices, and branches as the yardstick for judging its national import.

The ECI’s decision would not affect the party’s working.