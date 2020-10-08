CPI, NCP reluctant to hand over seats to Mani group

They feel LDF won’t benefit from the faction’s entry into the coalition

In what could be a major hurdle in the proposed induction of the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani into the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the district leadership of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday revealed their disinclination to give up any seats in their possession to the regional party.

While the NCP held that it would not give up the Pala Assembly constituency, long regarded as a bastion of the Mani group, the CPI was more explicit in its opposition to the proposed induction by stating that the regional party's entry was not going to make any difference.

“There is no question of giving up Pala, Kuttanad or any of our seats to anyone for anything. This is a decision taken by none other than the party president Sharad Pawar,” said Mani C. Kappan, the NCP legislator from Pala.

Mr. Kappan’s response comes amidst reports about the Mani faction holding discussions with the LDF leaders, including its convener, and looking to swap its Rajya Sabha seat with the NCP for Pala constituency.

No formal discussion

“The coalition is yet to initiate any formal discussion on the induction of the Mani group. As a key constituent of the LDF, we have welcomed the entry of a new partner but it should not come at a cost,” he added.

The CPI district leadership, on the other hand, maintains that the existing political situation does not warrant the entry of the Mani group into the LDF. Having held elaborate discussions on the proposed association with the Mani group in the various party forums, the CPI district leadership has reported the feedback of workers from the local level to the State leadership.

Pro-UDF vote base

“The Mani group has a pro-UDF vote base, which is unlikely to come in favour of the LDF,” C.K. Sasidharan, CPI district secretary told mediapersons here on Thursday. On the occasion, he also expressed the party’s unwillingness to hand over any of its sitting seats in the district to the Mani group.

The statements by the NCP and the CPI leadership assume significance particularly in the wake of a scheduled steering committee meeting of the KC(M) Mani group to be held on Friday. According to sources, pressure is mounting on the KC(M) leadership to take a political decision at the earliest in view of the upcoming local body elections.