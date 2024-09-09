CPI national leadership demands thorough probe into Kerala ADGP-RSS leadership ‘secret meet’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) national leadership has sought to tighten the screws on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Kerala by demanding a thorough inquiry into the allegation that Kerala’s top law enforcer, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar had held secret parleys with at least two RSS leaders in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI general secretary D. Raja told reporters in New Delhi on Monday (September 9, 2024) that the CPI(M) and the Kerala government could not ignore the accusation that a top police officer had secretly met with the RSS leadership.

Mr. Raja said there were “too many imponderables” to conclude without a detailed investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do not know who authorised the unprecedented meeting, its purpose or what was discussed. A top officer meeting the RSS leadership is not a small thing. We do not know whether the officer had sought the Chief Minister’s prior sanction. I have asked my party’s State leadership to take up the matter with the government and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The CPI has to study the political and social fallout of the disclosure and its impact on Kerala society”, Mr. Raja said.

LDF backs inquiry

LDF convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan said the ADGP had admitted to meeting the RSS leadership. “Now, a government inquiry is on. Everything will come out. Suppose the government discerns that the officer had stepped out of line and contravened the LDF’s policy. In that case, the administration will remove him from the top post and punish him,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

He said P.V. Anvar, as an Independent legislator, was free to raise his grievances outside the CPI(M) fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether Mr. Anvar had stepped out of the LDF’s line by raising severe charges against the police and also the functioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi, Mr. Ramakrishnan said: “Mr. Anvar is entitled to his own opinion. But he should also remember that he is a member of the CPI(M)‘s parliamentary party in the Kerala Legislative Assembly”.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who raised the bombshell accusation last week, also sought to involve the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the controversy by alleging that Mr. Vijayan had sanctioned the meeting.

He had claimed that the officer carried a political message for the RSS at Mr. Vijayan’s behest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the “deal” resulted in the police, under Mr. Kumar’s stewardship, scuttling Thrissur Pooram, thereby stoking Hindu majoritarian resentment that worked to the BJP’s advantage in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Thrissur parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that as part of the pact, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quietly dropped its anti-money laundering probe against top CPI(M) leaders at the pinnacle of the party-controlled Karuvannur cooperative bank.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, however, denied the accusation. He said the Congress’ gambit was to “single out” Mr. Vijayan for personal and political targeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.