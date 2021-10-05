CPI national leadership continues to be at odds with Kerala State unit

Raja rejects Rajendran’s critical stand over Annie Raja’s remarks against Kerala Police

The simmering differences between the State and Central leadership of the CPI over party leader Annie Raja’s controversial statement in September that a patently misogynist “RSS gang” with a dismal track record in handling crimes against women helmed the Kerala Police seemed to burst out into the open again on Tuesday.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran had strongly objected to Ms. Annie’s seemingly off the cuff statement last month. He had said national leaders should not hold forth on regional issues without consulting the State leadership.

Mr. Rajendran had also openly disagreed with CPI national general secretary D. Raja’s view that Ms. Raja was well within her rights to hold the police to account on women issues. Ms. Raja is the general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, a feeder organisation of the CPI.

Party discipline

At a press conference in New Delhi after chairing the CPI national council meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Raja seemed to reject Mr. Rajendran’s stance: “The party has certain norms, discipline and internal democracy. Criticising the general secretary or any other party leader in public is not acceptable.”

Mr. Rajendran told reporters in Kerala that he was also conversant with the party’s constitution. In an apparent reply to the national leadership, Mr. Rajendran said he stood by his earlier statement that national leaders should keep the State unit in the loop when commenting on regional issues.

Mr. Rajendran had returned to Kerala after attending the national council meeting that concluded in New Delhi on Monday.

Oblique criticism

Ms. Raja’s statement against the State police was widely perceived as an oblique criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handled the Home portfolio. It also seemed to upend the tacit understanding in the LDF that coalition partners would not criticise each other in public.

The CPI State unit had also felt that Ms. Raja’s statement was shallow on facts. She had discounted the service rendered by the State police when the COVID-19 pandemic peaked in Kerala.