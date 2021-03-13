CPI names candidates for four more seats

Thiruvananthapuram

13 March 2021 23:45 IST

The CPI has released the name of contestants for four constituencies.

They are J. Chinchu Rani (Chadayamangalam), R. Sajilal (Haripad), M. T. Nixon (Paravur) and C. C. Mukundan (Nattika).

The CPI is contesting in 25 seats. On February 9, the CPI State executive council had announced the first list of candidates.

At least 12 sitting MLAs, including Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V. Sasi, figure on the first list.

The CPI had excluded Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar, Forest Minister K. Raju and Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman. They had contested the Assembly elections thrice.