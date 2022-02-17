CPI Ministers object to Lok Ayukta Ordinance

Communist Party of India (CPI) Ministers reportedly aired their objection to the Kerala Lok Ayukta amendment Ordinance at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ministers reportedly said the administration had circulated the Cabinet plan a week in advance. However, their CPI colleagues had not aired any objection in the Cabinet. Instead, the party chose to reveal its opposition to the executive order in public.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front Opposition (UDF) is likely to move a resolution opposing the Ordinance in the Assembly. The UDF alleged that the amendment sought to defang the ombudsman to save Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from prosecution in corruption cases. The UDF also sought to exploit the dissensions within the ruling Left Democratic Front over the controversial executive order.