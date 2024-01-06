CPI may raise propriety of Rahul’s candidature in INDIA meeting

January 06, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will raise the propriety of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, if his candidature comes up for discussion during meetings of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam, MP, has said.

CPI candidates have been contesting from Wayanad after the constituency came into being in 2009. Mr. Viswam was attending a ‘meet the press’ programme organised by the Calicut Press Club on Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone knows that bringing down the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is crucial for retaining India’s constitutional and democratic values. The main battle for the purpose will be fought in the Hindi heartland. So, it is a moot question why Mr. Gandhi should fight the election here in Kerala, where the BJP will not win even one seat,” he said.

The CPI leader also alleged that the Congress had failed to inculcate the spirit of the alliance. He claimed that it had ignored the demand for support from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, and the Samajwadi Party during the recently held Assembly elections.

Asked about the preparations for the polls, Mr. Viswam said that the CPI had already started work to help the Left Democratic Front (LDF) win all the 20 seats from the State. “The LDF should win all the seats from Kerala. It is important because in the event of a hung Parliament, it is almost sure that the BJP will try to win over MPs from other parties by promising them money. Congress leaders may cross over to the other side, only the Left can withstand such a temptation,” he pointed out.

Mr. Viswam expressed the confidence that an LDF candidate would emerge victorious from Thrissur irrespective of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent meeting there and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s plan to contest from the seat.