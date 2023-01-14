CPI (M) should apologise for policy shift: Satheesan

January 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded an apology from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] for its policy change in permitting private universities and in attracting foreign investment in various sectors.

In a statement, he blamed the CPI(M) for having adopted a hardline stance during the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s rule during which the party had purportedly poured used engine oil on visiting Asian Development Bank (ADB) officials and manhandling the then vice chairperson of the Kerala State Higher Education Council T.P. Sreenivasan when efforts were made to open up the higher education institutions to private players. The party ought to formally apologise for such unsavoury incidents, Mr. Satheesan said.

Through its decision, the CPI(M) has virtually denounced the violent agitations that had unfolded in the State in protest against the decision to permit self-financing institutions to operate in the sector. Former Minister M.V. Raghavan had also been obstructed in his path by CPI(M) workers in Kannur. Therefore, CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had an obligation to tender an apology to the public and the families of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers who were killed in such violence.

Mr. Satheesan also pointed out that the UDF remains unwavering in its favourable stance towards permitting deemed-to-be universities and welcomes LDF’s policy shift.