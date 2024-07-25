CPI (M) leaders among fourteen found guilty of Congress leader Ramabhadran’s murder

The Thiruvananthapuram CBI Special Court on Thursday found fourteen persons, including CPI (M) leaders, guilty of murdering Congress leader Nediyara Ramabhadran in Anchal fourteen years ago.

Four persons were acquitted for lack of evidence. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on July 30.

The murder that had taken place on April 10, 2010, had captured public attention, particularly with the involvement of CPI (M) leaders in the crime.

Ramabhadran, an INTUC leader, was hacked to death in the presence of his family in their house in Eroor over a political feud between the two parties in the region.

The accused found to have direct involvement in the case are Girish Kumar, Afzal, Najumal Hassan, Shibu, Vimal, Sudheesh, Shan, Ratheesh, Biju, Renjith, Kochunni alias Sanil and Riyaz. CPI (M) Kollam district committee member Babu Panicker and former CPI (M) Anchal area secretary P.S. Suman were found to have provided safe refuge to the main accused following the murder.

They were charged under various provisions including Section 302 (murder) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and those of the Arms Act.

Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman and CPI (M) district secretariat member S. Jayamohan; Maxon Yesudas, who was a member of former Minister J. Mercykutty Amma’s personal staff; Riyaz and Roykutty were acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them. The second accused in the case, J. Padman, who was a member of the CPI (M) Anchal area committee, had committed suicide during the course of the trial.

The case had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Ramabhadran’s wife Bindu had moved the Kerala High Court, accusing the State police of failing to indict the conspirators.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramabhadran’s elder daughter Arya, who had witnessed the murder along with her mother and sister, expressed satisfaction over the verdict and said justice will be served, no matter how powerful the perpetrators are.